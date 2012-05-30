* Says CEO must be allowed to complete job without
interference
* Says will restore dividend "as soon as possible"
* 99.3 percent approve remuneration plans
* Share consolidation to become effective Jun. 6
* Says committed to keeping headquarters in Scotland
By Matt Scuffham and Steve Slater
EDINBURGH, May 30 Part-nationalised Royal Bank
of Scotland said it needed freedom to execute a
five-year recovery plan without excessive interference and vowed
to restore dividend payments to help pave the way for a sale of
the government's stake.
A row flared up earlier this year with some politicians
attacking the bonus proposed for Chief Executive Stephen Hester,
prompting criticism from business groups that there was too much
political meddling in the bank, which is 83 percent owned by
Britain.
"There are still risks on the horizon and the task of
rebuilding RBS has some way to go. It is important for me and
the board that the RBS management team is given the support and
freedom they need to continue their work to make us safer and
stronger," Chairman Philip Hampton told shareholders at RBS's
annual meeting in Edinburgh.
Hampton said the bank would look to start paying dividends
again "as soon as possible," although most analysts consider
such a move to be unlikely until 2015 at the earliest.
"Very few things would give me more pleasure than to return
RBS to the dividend list because of all the other things it
would say about the business," he said. "That is our top
priority. It would also help the government in terms of selling
their shares as well."
RBS's pay proposals received overwhelming support from
shareholders, however, with 99.31 percent voting in favour of
the resolution, including UK Financial Investments, which
manages the government's stake and has 67 percent of the voting
rights.
That allowed the bank to avoid the backlash seen in past
years and at its rival, Barclays, last month, although
some protesters had gathered outside the meeting.
Both Hampton and Hester waived their bonuses earlier this
year after politicians from all of Britain's major parties
called on them to refuse the awards amid mounting public anger.
Many Britons are unhappy that bankers, blamed for causing
the 2008 financial crisis, have continued to pay themselves
generous rewards while thousands have lost their jobs as the
country slipped into a double-dip recession.
"I'd like to see them show more restraint (on pay). There
never used to be this kind of pay given out by Scottish banks,"
RBS shareholder Tom Wilson, 74, told Reuters.
Hampton said he had sympathy with critics of bank bonuses
but defended the bank's own pay proposals.
"I do accept that some people in some organisations have
been significantly overpaid in the financial sector in recent
years, but I would not say that for RBS," he said, adding that
UKFI had been a "pretty tough taskmaster" on pay.
RBS also faced criticism from the Unite union, which said
28,000 of its members who work in the bank's retail branches
endured pay freezes last year while others in the bank received
more lavish rewards.
"We are told by customers that the person or people within
RBS who customers trust isn't Stephen Hester or the executives.
It's the staff in the branches or on the phone who they deal
with on a regular basis. So why are 28,000 of us getting a zero
pay rise this year?" said an RBS worker who is a Unite member.
RBS paid out 785 million pounds ($1.2 billion) in bonuses
and other benefits last year, including 390 million to
investment bankers.
Shares in RBS closed on Wednesday at 20 pence, below their
nominal value of 25p. Its market capitalisation is 12.1 billion
pounds, having lost over two-thirds of value over the last two
years.
Hampton expressed sympathy for shareholders who had lost "an
awful lot of money".
"I don't believe that shareholders' wealth is likely to be
restored any time in my life time or some lifetimes beyond," he
said, responding to one elderly shareholder who said he had lost
"thousands of pounds", Hampton said.
Hampton also said the bank was "keeping track" of the debate
over Scottish independence but had no current plans to move
location. An RBS spokesman told Reuters that RBS was committed
to keeping its headquarters in Scotland.
RBS has picked UBS to help with the listing of its
insurance arm, Direct Line, this year, people familiar with the
matter told Reuters earlier on Wednesday.