DUBAI Jan 16 Royal Bank of Scotland
is in talks to sell its cash equity and mergers and
acquisitions business in the Middle East as part of a global
restructuring at the U.K. lender, two sources familiar with the
matter said.
"The exit will most probably be completed in the coming few
months," one source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
"There are close to five interested buyers for the
business."
The move is part of a global shake up in which RBS plans to
cut another 4,450 jobs bowing to pressure from the UK
government.
Tom Emmet, RBS' managing director and head of corporate
finance and equity capital markets for the region, will leave
the post at the bank as part of the shake up, a second source
said. Emmet may take up a similar role if the business is sold
to a new buyer.
An RBS spokeswoman in Dubai was not immediately available
for comment. The sources declined to be identified as the matter
has not been made public yet.
RBS, 83-percent owned by the UK government, said last week
it would exit the investment banking arena, and cut jobs as it
faces government pressure to shut down risky operations.
The bank aims to cut the balance sheet of its former global
banking and markets business by 120 billion pounds ($184
billion) to 300 billion in the next three years under the plan.