DUBAI Nov 5 Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS)
is reviewing its network in the Middle East, it said on
Wednesday, after a media report said the British lender had put
its corporate loan book in the region up for sale.
The statement from the bank, 81-percent owned by the British
government, was issued after Bloomberg News reported RBS had
hired PricewaterhouseCoopers to sell its Middle Eastern
corporate loan book, citing unnamed sources.
The bank has been focusing its attention on its home market
under a strategy unveiled in February by chief executive Ross
McEwan, as it tries to rebuild its reputation after one of the
biggest bailouts in British history during the global financial
crisis.
"We are looking at options across our CEEMEA (Central and
Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa) network, but
no decisions have been taken," the bank said in a statement.
"It is business as usual and we remain committed to serving
our customers in the region."
A banking source told Reuters that PwC was working with RBS,
without elaborating. A spokeswoman for PwC declined to comment.
RBS's credit exposure to the CEEMEA region, as well as
Central Asia and supranationals such as the World Bank, was 19.1
billion pounds ($30.5 billion) in 2013, representing 3.4 percent
of its 573 billion pounds of credit risk assets, its annual
report said.
In the Middle East, RBS has offices in Qatar and the United
Arab Emirates (UAE) and offers services to corporate and
institutional clients including financing, risk management and
transaction services, as well as private banking to clients
through its Coutts subsidiary, according to its website.
SLIM DOWN
Many international banks have been evaluating their Middle
Eastern operations in recent years, as the cost of maintaining
them at a time of constraints in home markets, higher capital
requirements from regulators and increased competition from
cash-rich local banks makes doing business uneconomical.
In 2014, Barclays sold much of its retail banking
business in the UAE to Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank.
Standard Chartered put much of its loan book for
small and medium-sized UAE businesses up for sale after pressure
from regulators in the United States but then decided to close
customers' accounts instead.
Should RBS try to sell some or all of its regional corporate
loan book, there would likely be a number of interested local
banks, said a second banking source, although he questioned
whether they would be prepared to pay the kind of price RBS
would expect for the assets.
RBS has already taken steps to slim down its business in the
region. In 2010, it sold its UAE retail business to Abu Dhabi
Commercial Bank.
