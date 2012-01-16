DUBAI Jan 16 Royal Bank of Scotland
plans to sell its mergers and acquisitions business in
the Middle East and cut several jobs as part of a global
restructuring at the U.K. lender, its regional head said on
Monday.
Simon Penney, RBS' chief executive for Middle East and North
Africa, said the bank would focus on debt products, risk
management and transactional banking.
"We'll be selling our M&A business in the region," Penney
told Reuters. "It is a global decision to exit cash equities and
M&A. We had some pretty good mandates live and we'll see all
deals closing. We will honor all client obligations but we won't
be originating any new business."
RBS said last month it was working on four M&A deals in the
region including Saudi Arabia-based Aujan Industries sale of a
50-percent stake to The Coca-Cola Company for $980
million.