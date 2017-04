LONDON Jan 27 Royal Bank of Scotland said it had set aside over 3 billion pounds ($4.95 billion) more to deal with past conduct issues including 1.9 billion to deal with claims relating to mortgage-backed securities and securities related litigation.

RBS, 82-percent owned by the government, has set aside an additional 465 million to compensate customers mis-sold loan insurance and 500 million to compensate small businesses mis-sold complex interest rate hedging products.