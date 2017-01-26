LONDON Jan 26 Royal Bank of Scotland
has taken a 3.1 billion pound ($3.92 billion) provision as it
prepares to settle claims in the United States that it mis-sold
toxic mortgage-backed securities in the run up to the 2008
financial crisis.
The surprise provision means that RBS is unlikely to make a
profit in 2016, the ninth straight year the bank has failed to
make an annual profit.
RBS is currently in negotiations with the U.S. Department of
Justice over the settlement, the timing of which is still
uncertain.
Chief Executive Ross McEwan has been trying to clean up
RBS's balance sheet and end an array of legal cases so the
government can sell its more than 70 percent stake in the lender
after a 45.5 billion pound bailout during the financial crisis.
The British government has said that the uncertainty about
the scale of the penalty is one of the reasons why it halted
plans to sell any further shares in the lender.
"Putting our legacy litigation issues behind us, including
those relating to RMBS, remains a key part of our strategy,"
McEwan said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7910 pounds)
