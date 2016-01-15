LONDON Jan 15 Royal Bank of Scotland
could reach a settlement within weeks on claims it misled
investors in selling U.S. mortgage-backed securities, passing
another milestone in its recovery from the financial crisis,
analysts said on Friday.
U.S. authorities struck a $5.1 billion settlement with
Goldman Sachs on Thursday, leaving British
taxpayer-backed RBS as the only other major case involving
mis-sold U.S. mortgage-backed bonds still to be resolved.
Court documents filed in the United States in June suggested
RBS could have to pay as much as $13 billion to settle the
mortgage-backed securities claims, although some analysts'
estimates are much lower.
Analysts expect U.S. regulators will be keen to wrap up the
case well before U.S. presidential election campaigning begins
in earnest.
"RBS is next in line and we would expect a settlement very
soon," Chirantan Barua, analyst at Bernstein Research, said.
"These are things from the last crisis and we are already
into the next one ... I feel the U.S. regulators want things
done before the end of Obama's presidency, maybe even before the
primaries start," he said, referring to votes held to choose
candidates for the U.S. presidential race, which begin next
month.
The U.S. Department of Justice declined to comment.
Although costly, investors and analysts say a settlement
would be a major step in RBS's recovery from financial crisis in
2007-2009, when it was rescued with a 46 billion pound ($65.75
billion) government bailout. The British government still holds
a 73 percent stake.
RBS has so far set aside 1.9 billion pounds ($2.7 bln) to
deal with the claims.
"This is the final step before RBS resumes dividends and
potentially returns excess capital. It resolves the biggest tail
risk for the bank," Barua said.
RBS's Chief Executive Ross McEwan told reporters on a
third-quarter earnings call in October that the bank wanted to
get the mortgage issue dealt with, but the timing was really in
the hands of the United States.
The U.S. investigation into RBS has focused on allegations
it misled some investors in securities backed by residential
mortgages during the financial crisis.
These are bonds backed by home loans that are packaged up
and sold to investors. The process, known as securitisation, is
used by banks to help to finance mortgage lending.
"After the Goldman settlement, and as time moves on, you
would assume that an RBS settlement would be imminent," Alex
Potter, banking analyst at Mirabaud Securities said. "RBS are
keen to get on with it because it's the last big regulatory
uncertainty for the bank."
The U.S. Department of Justice and state officials have
already struck settlements with several U.S. banks including JP
Morgan, Bank of America and Citigroup over
the sale of mortgage-backed securities.
The Goldman settlement is at the lower end of previous
penalties. Bank of America reached a $16.65 billion settlement
in 2014 while JP Morgan settled for $13 billion in 2013.
Bernstein estimated RBS could face fines of $7.5 billion
from the U.S. Department of Justice and other agencies, but said
it could be as high as $13 billion in a worst case scenario.
($1 = 0.6996 pounds)
