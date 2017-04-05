LONDON, April 5 Royal Bank of Scotland
announced on Wednesday that the team managing its Williams &
Glyn division of branches are leaving after the bank abandoned
its seven-year-old plan to sell it to meet regulatory
obligations.
Jim Brown, the chief executive of the Williams & Glyn
division for the last two years, will step down next month,
according to an internal memo sent to staff.
Other senior managers at Williams & Glyn including its Chief
Financial Officer Leigh Bartlett, Chief Operating Officer Chris
Davis and Chief Risk Officer Rick Hunkin, are also leaving.
Paul Fox, the managing director of retail and business
banking at Williams & Glyn, will step up to head the remaining
team, the memo said.
The British government earlier this year asked the European
Commission to free RBS from its obligation to create a
challenger bank for small businesses, one of the conditions set
by the EU for approving its state rescue in 2008, and instead
proposed alternative measures to meet its obligations.
"Jim Brown and the senior team that supported him were
brought in to create a standalone challenger bank," RBS said in
a statement. "As this is no longer happening, Jim and some
members of the existing executive team will be leaving."
European regulators originally ordered the sale of the unit
to prevent RBS from having an unfair advantage after receiving
the world's biggest bank bailout at the height the 2007-2009
global financial crisis.
