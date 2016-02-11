Delivery Hero says revenues nearly doubled in first quarter
BERLIN, May 23 * Online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero, one of Europe's biggest start-ups, says Q1 revenues rose 93 pct to 121 mln euros, or up 68 pct on a like-for-like basis
Feb 11 Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC named Peter Flavel as chief executive of private banking, responsible for Coutts & Co and Adam & Co.
Michael Morley will be stepping down as CEO of Coutts & Co.
Flavel joins from J.P. Morgan where he was chief executive of the private wealth management business in Asia, and will be relocating to London from Singapore to take on his new role. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* WhereverTV selects QYOU for new OTT streaming service in Latin America