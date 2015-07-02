(Refiles to additional subscribers)
* Move part of restructuring announced in February
* Division will focus on home markets of UK, Ireland
LONDON, July 2 Royal Bank of Scotland
said it will no longer provide cash management and trade finance
services to thousands of customers outside Britain and Ireland
and will instead refer them to French bank BNP Paribas.
The decision is part of the plan it announced in February to
shrink its investment bank and international operations and
focus on lending to British households and businesses.
"As part of our strategy to make RBS a simpler, stronger and
more sustainable bank, RBS Transaction Services will focus on
its home market capabilities in the UK and the Republic of
Ireland," Marc Townsend, head of RBS's Global Transaction
Services, said on Thursday.
RBS, 78 percent-owned by the government, said it will
continue to offer transaction services to both small and large
businesses in Britain as well as multi-national businesses from
western Europe, the United States and the Asia Pacific which
have significant links to the UK and Ireland. It will also
provide transaction services to global financial institutions.
The bank said there would be a streamlined process to make
the transition as smooth as possible for customers moving their
transaction banking to Paribas.
"We are confident that it has the people, country coverage,
strong global product capability and infrastructure in
transaction services to be an attractive alternative for our
affected customers," said Townsend.
