LONDON May 30 Royal Bank of Scotland's
Chairman Philip Hampton said he had sympathy with critics of
bank bonuses but defended the part-nationalised bank's own pay
proposals.
"I do accept that some people in some organisations have
been significantly overpaid in the financial sector in recent
years but I would not say that for RBS," Hampton said at RBS's
annual meeting.
Hampton also said UK Financial Investments (UKFI), which
manages the government's stake, was a "pretty tough taskmaster"
on the issue of executive pay.
UKFI on Wednesday supported RBS's pay plans.
"The UKFI and our institutional investors were strongly
supportive of the bonus proposition in relation to Stephen
Hester and strongly supportive of our pay arrangements in
general," he said.
Hampton and RBS's Chief Executive Stephen Hester waived
their bonuses earlier this year after politicians from all of
Britain's major parties called on them to refuse the awards.