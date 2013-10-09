Oct 9 Britain's Royal Bank of Scotland
on Wednesday denied a newspaper report it was planning to sell a
portfolio of more than 1,300 UK residential properties owned by
its property arm, and was considering floating them on the stock
exchange.
The Guardian newspaper said the properties were worth around
200 million pounds and owned by RBS through a subsidiary called
West Register, which held assets valued at more than 3 billion
pounds, mostly in the UK and Germany.
"There are no plans to sell off a portfolio of properties or
to float it on the stock exchange," a spokesman for state-backed
RBS told Reuters.
The Guardian said the move would be seen as the creation of
a mini "bad bank" and the offshoot would almost certainly form
part of the potential bad bank that Chancellor George Osborne
was considering hiving off from the rest of RBS.
Reuters reported in September that RBS could create an
internal bad bank to house its problem loans, even if the
government decided not to enforce its breakup.