LONDON Dec 4 State-backed bank Royal Bank of Scotland said a 391 million euro ($531.3 million) fine handed to it by European antitrust regulators on Wednesday had been fully provisioned for.

European Union regulators fined RBS and five other financial firms a record total of 1.71 billion euros ($2.3 billion) for rigging financial benchmarks.

"We acknowledged back in February that there were serious shortcomings in our systems and controls on this issue, but also in the integrity of a very small number of our employees," RBS Chairman Philip Hampton said in a statement.

"Today is another sobering reminder of those past failings and nobody should be in any doubt about how seriously we have taken this issue."