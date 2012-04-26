LONDON, April 26 Tougher UK banking regulations
have wiped off as much as 20 billion pounds ($32.2 billion) from
the market value of state-backed Royal Bank of Scotland,
the bank's chief executive said.
"The UK regulatory reforms on their own have probably cost
10-20 billion pounds from our future market value," RBS CEO
Stephen Hester said in a speech.
"We can cope with these extra challenges, but they use up
the outperformance we have achieved and they mean that our
shareholders, indeed all bank shareholders, will see value
recover less well than hoped for."
Hester said in his speech to the Manchester Business School
late on Wednesday: "Economic recovery is proving slower and more
challenging and the market and regulatory environment has
changed even more dramatically than we bargained for, requiring
us to go much further in our safety and soundness agenda."
RBS is 82 percent owned by the UK government after being
bailed out in the 2008 financial crisis.
UK banks have been told to separate their UK retail banking
operations, and the government said they must also hold more
debt that can convert into equity if a bank hits trouble. A
paper detailing the proposals is expected to be released in
June.