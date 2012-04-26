LONDON, April 26 Tougher UK banking regulations have wiped off as much as 20 billion pounds ($32.2 billion) from the market value of state-backed Royal Bank of Scotland, the bank's chief executive said.

"The UK regulatory reforms on their own have probably cost 10-20 billion pounds from our future market value," RBS CEO Stephen Hester said in a speech.

"We can cope with these extra challenges, but they use up the outperformance we have achieved and they mean that our shareholders, indeed all bank shareholders, will see value recover less well than hoped for."

Hester said in his speech to the Manchester Business School late on Wednesday: "Economic recovery is proving slower and more challenging and the market and regulatory environment has changed even more dramatically than we bargained for, requiring us to go much further in our safety and soundness agenda."

RBS is 82 percent owned by the UK government after being bailed out in the 2008 financial crisis.

UK banks have been told to separate their UK retail banking operations, and the government said they must also hold more debt that can convert into equity if a bank hits trouble. A paper detailing the proposals is expected to be released in June.