LONDON Oct 31 Royal Bank of Scotland
will not consider paying a dividend until it has substantially
strengthened its capital position and has more clarity over
future misconduct charges, Chief Executive Ross McEwan told
reporters.
The bank, which had a core tier 1 capital ratio of 10.8
percent at the end of the third quarter, has set a target of
holding core capital of more than 12 percent by the end of 2016.
"There's no way we will be paying a dividend until we get
ourselves well in advance of that 12 percent target," McEwan
said on a conference call.
"I don't think we should be thinking about dividends until
we've got a really good capital build and seen some of the bumps
in the road out of the way," he added.
