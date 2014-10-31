* Q3 pretax profit 1.3 bln stg vs forecast of 1.1 bln
* Bank won't pay dividend until capital position improves
* 154 branches to shut this year, of which 102 already
closed
* Plans to retain Ulster Bank as core part of business
* Shares up 4 pct, hit highest in 12 months
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Oct 31 State-backed Royal Bank of
Scotland has set aside 400 million pounds ($640 million)
to cover potential fines for manipulating currency markets and
warned further charges for past misconduct would continue to hit
its profits.
RBS, 80 percent-owned by the British government following a
45 billion pound bailout during the financial crisis of 2007 to
2009, on Friday joined other big rivals in signalling it is
close to agreeing settlements over alleged manipulation of the
$5.3 trillion-a-day foreign exchange market.
Rival Barclays said on Thursday it had set aside
500 million pounds to cover potential FX fines, while JP Morgan
, UBS and Citi have also set aside large
sums.
The forex manipulation, revealed after banks were already
under scrutiny for profiteering in the setting of benchmark
lending rates such as Libor, relates to daily fixing rates which
traders are alleged to have manipulated to suit their own market
positions.
RBS also faces a number of other probes relating to past
misdeeds which threaten to undermine its turnaround under Chief
Executive Ross McEwan, who has steered the bank back into profit
this year after it made a loss of 8.2 billion pounds in 2013.
"We are actively managing down a slate of significant legacy
issues. This includes significant conduct and litigation issues
that will continue to hit our profits in the quarters ahead,"
McEwan told reporters on Friday.
RBS is being investigated by regulators looking into its
selling of bonds backed by residential mortgages in the United
States and its treatment of struggling small British firms. The
bank is also expected to be fined by British financial
regulators for an IT failure two years ago which left customers
without access to their bank accounts.
In addition, RBS faces a mounting bill to compensate
customers mis-sold loan insurance. It set aside another 100
million pounds to deal with the matter on Friday, taking its
total bill to 3.3 billion pounds.
GROUP SETTLEMENT
RBS is one of six banks in talks with UK regulators on a
deal that would involve them paying about 1.5 billion pounds in
a group settlement in relation to alleged forex manipulation,
sources have said. They said a deal could come in mid-November
and U.S. regulators were also working on a group settlement.
McEwan said RBS would not pay a dividend until it has more
clarity over future misconduct charges and has substantially
strengthened its capital position, potentially making it more
difficult for the government to start selling its shares.
"I don't think we should be thinking about dividends until
we've got a really good capital build and seen some of the bumps
in the road out of the way," he said.
RBS increased its core Tier 1 capital ratio by 70 basis
points to 10.8 percent during the third quarter and its leverage
ratio improved by 20 basis points to 3.9 percent. The bank has
set a target of holding core Tier 1 capital of more than 12
percent by the end of 2016.
"There's no way we will be paying a dividend until we get
ourselves well in advance of that 12 percent target," McEwan
said.
Britain's financial regulator expects banks to hold an
absolute minimum of 7 percent core capital. However, investors
generally expect a ratio of at least 10 percent.
The Bank of England is expected to impose a tougher leverage
ratio than the current 3 percent requirement on UK banks later
on Friday. It is expected to require banks to hold between 4 and
5 percent, meaning they can lend between 20 and 25 pounds for
each pound of capital held in reserve.
RBS said it made a third-quarter pretax profit of 1.3
billion pounds, compared with a loss of 634 million the year
before. That was ahead of an average analyst forecast of 1.1
billion compiled by the bank.
An economic revival in Britain and Ireland has enabled RBS
to recover debts it had written off. The bank had a net release
of previously written-off loans of 801 million pounds during the
quarter, ahead of an average forecast of 590 million.
RBS's corporate and institutional banking arm slumped to a
loss of 557 million pounds, compared with an 18 million loss a
year ago. That reflected charges of 562 million pounds for
misconduct, including 400 million for forex fines.
The division, which is being shrunk and focusing on less
risky areas, also had significantly lower income, RBS said.
Shares in RBS, which have risen by more than a quarter in
the past six months, were up 4.3 percent at 1145 GMT. They rose
as high as 381.6 pence, their highest in 12 months.
"The build in capital is strong notwithstanding substantial
conduct and restructuring provisions," said Deutsche Bank
analyst Jason Napier.
RBS said it had decided to keep Ulster Bank, having carried
out a review of the business which could have resulted in it
being sold off. McEwan said the unit could deliver attractive
shareholders returns in future.
Like other British banks, RBS is closing branches in
response to customers choosing to bank online instead. It has
seen a 30 percent drop in branch transactions since 2010.
McEwan said RBS had already closed 102 branches this year
and expects 154 to have shut by the end of 2014, the equivalent
of 5 percent of its network.
(1 US dollar = 0.6263 British pound)
