* Bank in much better shape than 12 months ago -CEO
* UK expected to start selling shares in coming weeks
* Q2 profit up 27 percent to 293 million pounds
* Return of capital not expected until Q1 2017
* Shares up 3.3 pct
By Matt Scuffham and Steve Slater
LONDON, July 30 State-owned Royal Bank of
Scotland (RBS) posted an unexpected profit in the second
quarter, benefiting from write-backs on problem loans and
boosting its stock ahead of an impending first sale of a chunk
of the government's shares.
An RBS share sale, following successive disposals of
government holdings in Lloyds Banking Group, would mark
another milestone in Britain's recovery since the 2007-2009
financial crisis and could contribute billions of pounds to
state coffers.
Finance Minister George Osborne said earlier this month the
Treasury planned to sell at least three-quarters of its 78
percent stake over the next five years and he was keen to kick
off the process as soon as possible.
An initial sale to financial institutions, which will be at
a loss on the average 502p per share price the government
originally paid, is possible in the next few days, but more
likely in September, sources familiar with government thinking
said.
"The bank is in much better shape than it was even 12 months
ago and it's given the government the confidence to say this is
a bank that we can start selling off. The timing itself is up to
the government," Chief Executive Ross McEwan told reporters.
Shares in RBS hit their highest in a month and were up 3.3
percent at 0720 GMT.
RBS reported a profit of 293 million pounds ($457
million)for the second quarter, up 27 percent on the year
before, as economic recovery at home enabled it to recover loans
that had been written off. Analysts had expected a loss of 260
million, according to forecasts provided by RBS.
REALISTIC EXPECTATION
The bank said it planned to return capital to shareholders
by paying dividends or buying back shares, but would not be in a
position to do so until the first quarter of 2017 at the
earliest. Some analysts had expected a dividend next year.
"There were some analysts out there with expectations of
capital distributions in 2016. We felt it was important to be
transparent and to ground people in what we think is a realistic
expectation," Finance Director Ewen Stevenson said.
McEwan is battling to turn round the bank, whose reputation
has been hit by a number of scandals since it was rescued by the
government at a cost of 45.8 billion pounds to taxpayers.
McEwan said in February RBS would dramatically shrink its
investment banking operations and would pull out of 25 countries
across Europe, Asia and the Middle East to refocus on Britain.
It took a charge of over 1 billion pounds during the period
to cover the cost of the restructuring.
The bank is looking to clear a number of hurdles before
returning capital, including impending settlements with
authorities in the United States over claims it misled investors
in mortgage-backed securities (MBS).
The bank has so far set aside 2.1 billion pounds to deal
with the matter but some analysts believe the final bill could
be much higher. Stevenson said RBS had not yet entered
discussions with U.S. authorities, suggesting settlements are
not imminent.
The bank said it had set aside 459 million pounds in the
second quarter to deal with conduct and litigation issues,
mainly to bump up its provisions for the MBS settlements.
($1 = 0.6412 pounds)
