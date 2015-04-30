LONDON, April 30 Royal Bank of Scotland
set aside 856 million pounds ($1.3 billion) to cover charges for
past misconduct and litigation, helping push the state-backed
lender to a loss in the first quarter.
The charges include 334 million pounds to cover issues
relating to the alleged manipulation of foreign exchanges rates,
100 million pounds to cover compensation for the mis-selling of
loan insurance and 257 million pounds for other customer
compensation, primarily relating to paid-for accounts.
The bank, which is 80 percent owned by the government, made
an underlying operating profit of 1.63 billion pounds, up 16
percent on the same period a year ago. It made an attributable
loss of 446 million, compared with a 1.2 billion pound profit a
year ago.
($1 = 0.6489 pounds)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)