LONDON May 2 Part-nationalised Royal Bank of
Scotland trebled its profit in the first quarter,
benefiting from improved cost control and a reduction in
impairment costs.
The bank, which is 81 percent-owned by the government,
reported an attributable profit of 1.2 billion pounds, only the
sixth time it has reported a quarterly profit since its 45
billion pound ($76 billion) government rescue during the 2008
financial crisis.
Operating profit was 1.5 billion pounds, up from 747 million
the year before. Pretax profit was 1.6 billion pounds, compared
with 826 million in the same period the previous year.
Analysts had forecast an attributable profit of 200 million
pounds, an operating profit of 800 million pounds and a pretax
profit of 300 million pounds, according to a poll of 8 analysts
provided by the bank.
The bank posted an 8.2 billion pound pretax loss in 2013
due to restructuring costs and misconduct charges, taking the
total it has lost since the bailout to 46 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.5919 British Pounds)
