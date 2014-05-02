LONDON May 2 Royal Bank of Scotland
said regulatory investigations and litigation related to its
past conduct continued to create challenges and uncertainties
for the bank.
It said the timing and amounts of any further settlements or
redress remained uncertain.
RBS is among several major banks assisting regulators around
the world who are investigation allegations of collusion and
price-rigging in the global currency market. Britain's financial
regulator is also examining the activities of its restructuring
unit.
RBS trebled its profit in the first quarter, benefiting from
improved cost control and a reduction in impairment costs.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)