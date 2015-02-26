LONDON/ZURICH Feb 26 Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) said on Thursday German prosecutors are looking at whether its private bank in Switzerland helped some clients evade tax.

"A prosecuting authority in Germany is undertaking an investigation into Coutts & Co Ltd in Switzerland, and current and former employees, for alleged aiding and abetting of tax evasion by certain Coutts & Co Ltd clients," RBS said in its annual report.

"Coutts & Co Ltd is cooperating with the authority." (Reporting by Matt Scuffham in London and Joshua Franklin in Zurich)