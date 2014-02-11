LONDON Feb 11 Royal Bank of Scotland
said on Tuesday it had appointed Les Matheson as head of its
retail bank, filling one of two key appointments that new Chief
Executive Ross McEwan must make as he re-shapes his board.
Matheson has run the retail bank since last September on an
interim basis, after stepping into the role when McEwan was
appointed successor to Stephen Hester as CEO.
"Les has successfully driven through important changes to
make RBS a much simpler and more effective bank for our
customers," McEwan said on Tuesday.
The bank is also looking for a new finance director after
Nathan Bostock announced his intention to quit after just 10
weeks in the job to take up a role with rival Santander UK
.