LONDON Nov 27 Royal Bank of Scotland's
boss said he did not believe the UK state-backed bank had
conducted a "systematic" effort to profit on the back of its
troubled business customers.
Chief Executive Ross McEwan said a review into business
practices at its global restructuring group (GRG) will consider
allegations that the bank mistreated struggling small
businesses.
He said the most serious allegation was that RBS "conducted
a systematic effort to profit" on the back of trouble customers.
"We do not believe that this is the case, but it has
nonetheless done serious damage to RBS's reputation. No evidence
has been provided for that allegation to the bank. The review
will investigate the claim fully and I will report back on its
findings," McEwan said in a statement on Wednesday.