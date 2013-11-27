* CEO says does not believe any systematic effort to profit
* RBS accused of profiting from troubles at ailing
businesses
* Clifford Chance review to report by end-January
LONDON, Nov 27 Royal Bank of Scotland's
boss said he did not believe the UK state-backed bank had
conducted a "systematic" effort to profit from its troubled
business customers.
RBS, which is 82 percent owned by the government, has been
accused by government adviser Lawrence Tomlinson of pushing
struggling small firms into its "turnaround" unit, so it could
charge higher fees and interest, and take control of their
assets.
Chief Executive Ross McEwan said on Wednesday a review into
business practices at its global restructuring group (GRG) will
consider the allegations and take action if needed.
"The most serious allegation that has been made is that RBS
conducted a 'systematic' effort to profit on the back of our
customers when they were in financial distress," McEwan said in
a statement.
"We do not believe that this is the case, but it has
nonetheless done serious damage to RBS's reputation.
"No evidence has been provided for that allegation to the
bank. The review will investigate the claim fully and I will
report back on its findings," he said.
Britain's Serious Fraud Office said it was monitoring the
situation, and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is
assessing the allegations.
RBS on Monday appointed law firm Clifford Chance to conduct
a review and Business Secretary Vince Cable has demanded an
urgent response from the bank and Britain's financial regulator.
McEwan said the review will be delivered by the end of
January and will have access to whatever information it needs
and the bank will address any shortcomings identified.
RBS said Jon Pain, its head of conduct and regulatory
affairs, will oversee the review and the bank will share
findings with the FCA and co-operate with any investigations it
or the Prudential Regulatory Authority conduct.