LONDON, March 27 Royal Bank of Scotland
said on Monday the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and other
regulators have requested information about allegations the
lender was involved in a global money laundering scheme.
RBS said in a statement that it has responded to the FCA and
is in the course of responding to other regulators.
A Reuters report published earlier this month shone light on
a Moldovan "Laundromat" probe into an alleged Russian-led money
laundering scheme, in which $22.3 billion passed through Moldova
using Russian shell companies and fictitious loans from offshore
companies based in Britain in 2011-2014.
British lawmakers last week asked the local regulator to
investigate claims in newspaper reports that UK banks including
RBS, HSBC, and Standard Chartered were among
those that did not turn away suspicious money transfers.
