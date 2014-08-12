LONDON Aug 12 State-backed Royal Bank of
Scotland has awarded shares worth 3.5 million pounds
($5.9 million) to ten executives under new role-based pay awards
it brought in to navigate limits on annual bonuses.
The biggest payout, worth 530,000 pounds, has gone to
restructuring chief Rory Cullinan, the bank said in a regulatory
filing on Tuesday.
RBS, which is 81 percent-owned by the British government,
scrapped plans to pay executives bonuses worth up to double
their salary after opposition from the government. It instead
agreed to pay them a maximum of one times their basic pay.
($1 = 0.5962 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)