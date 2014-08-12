* Restructuring chief Cullinan handed 530,000 in shares
* Share awards will vest over five-year period
* Annual bonuses for top managers scrapped
(Adds details of FD's award)
By Matt Scuffham and Steve Slater
LONDON, Aug 12 State-backed Royal Bank of
Scotland has awarded shares worth 3.5 million pounds
($5.9 million) to 10 executives under new role-based pay awards
it brought in to navigate limits on annual bonuses.
Executive pay at RBS remains under heavy public scrutiny,
with taxpayers sitting on a loss of nearly 15 billion pounds
after Britain pumped 45.5 billion into the bank to rescue it
during the 2008 financial crisis. The bank made a loss of 8.2
billion pounds last year.
RBS, which is 81 percent-owned by the government, scrapped
plans to pay executives bonuses worth up to double their salary
after opposition from the government. It instead agreed to pay
them a maximum of one times their basic pay.
Executives received the shares, awarded for the eight months
to the end of August, on Tuesday and can vest 20 percent of them
each year for the next five years.
The biggest payout, worth 530,000 pounds, has gone to
restructuring chief Rory Cullinan, the bank said in a regulatory
filing on Tuesday. That is equivalent to 100 percent of his
salary for the eight month period to the end of August.
New Finance Director Ewen Stevenson, who has only been with
the bank since May, received an award worth 225,000 pounds.
Under a new European Union rule, which will apply to awards
handed out from early 2015, bankers' bonuses can be no higher
than fixed pay, or twice that level with shareholder approval.
UK Financial Investments, which manages the government's
stakes in bailed out banks, blocked RBS from paying that amount
but allowed its state-backed rival Lloyds Banking Group
to do so. Lloyds has returned to profit and the government has
begun selling its shares in the bank.
RBS's Chief Executive Ross McEwan waived his 2014 bonus for
18 months when he took up the role last year to avoid criticism.
RBS also said on Tuesday a commitment to no longer pay out
annual bonuses to executive directors had been extended to other
top managers.
($1 = 0.5962 British Pounds)
