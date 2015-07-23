LONDON, July 23 Royal Bank of Scotland said it had agreed to sell a portfolio of loans to an entity funded by Deutsche Bank and funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management.

The British bank said it will receive 400 million pounds ($624 million) in cash at current exchange rates and the deal is expected to complete in September.

The disposal is part of RBS's continued selldown of unwanted assets as part of Chief Executive Ross McEwan's plan to simplify the bank. The sale is expected to generate a profit of 24 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6406 pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing By Sinead Cruise)