LONDON, July 8 Britain plans to sell at least
three-quarters of its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland
over the next five years, raising 25 billion pounds ($38
billion), the body that manages the government's stake in the
bank said on Wednesday.
UK Financial Investments (UKFI) Chairman James
Leigh-Pemberton said in a letter to British Finance Minister
George Osborne that it would also be possible to raise at least
2 billion pounds ($3 billion) from the sale of RBS shares in the
2015/16 fiscal year.
"I believe that realising a total of at least 25 billion
from the sale of RBS shares -- representing over three-quarters
of the government's stake in RBS at the current market price --
is feasible in the period to May 2020 while delivering value for
money for the taxpayer, provided market conditions are
supportive," Leigh-Pemberton said.
He was asked to look into the whether it was feasible to
dispose of the stake at that rate by Osborne, he revealed in the
letter which was published on the Treasury's website.
Reuters reported on Monday that Osborne wanted to press
ahead with the sale at a faster rate than expected.
The bank was rescued by the government during the 2007-9
financial crisis at a cost of 45.8 billion pounds, leaving
taxpayers with a 78 percent stake.
Osborne said in June that he wanted to start selling the
shares in the coming months. Taxpayers are currently sitting on
a loss of around 14 billion pounds, based on current share
prices, meaning initial sales are likely to come at a loss.
However, RBS's share price is expected to benefit from the
bank concluding the majority of cases relating to past
misconduct over the next year and its restructuring to focus on
lending to British households and businesses.
The shares will also benefit from having more liquidity once
the government starts to sell down its stake.
"We expect that the RBS investment case will continue to
evolve, which will create further opportunities to make
disposals which deliver value for money for taxpayers in the
coming years," Leigh-Pemberton said.
($1 = 0.6507 pounds)
