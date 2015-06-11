* Shares in RBS close up 1.9 percent
* Labour accuses Conservatives of selling shares prematurely
* Britain to start selling shares in the coming months
* Analysts expect demand from U.S. institutions
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, June 11 Shares in Royal Bank of Scotland
rose after Britain's Conservative government said it
would start selling its 32-billion pound ($49.6 billion) stake
at a loss, a decision criticised by the opposition Labour party.
The sale plan represents a milestone in RBS's recovery from
the financial crisis but also means finance minister George
Osborne has given up on his original intention of selling the
shares for a profit.
Labour accused the government of selling up prematurely with
the bank still in the process of a major restructuring and
facing more fines in relation to past misconduct.
Osborne had previously said he would "need a lot of
persuading" to sell the bank at a loss but changed tack after
the Conservatives won Britain's general election in May with a
surprise majority.
"Taxpayers who bailed out RBS during the global financial
crisis want their money back and will rightly be suspicious of
any rush to sell," Labour's finance spokesman Chris Leslie said
in a parliamentary debate.
RBS was bailed out during the 2007-9 crisis at a cost of
45.8 billion pounds ($71 billion). Its shares, which closed up
1.9 percent at 361.4 pence, remain below the government's
average buy-in price of 502 pence when it was rescued.
Investment bank Rothschild forecast the British government
would make a loss of 7 billion pounds if it sold its entire
remaining stake in RBS at current share prices but would make an
overall profit of 14 billion pounds from its bailout of banks
during the crisis.
Conservative lawmaker Andrew Tyrie, who was re-elected as
chairman of parliament's Treasury Select Committee on Wednesday,
said the 14 billion profit figure needed qualification.
"It excludes the cost of funding the bailouts. The OBR
(Office for Budget Responsibility) put this at 17 billion
pounds. And it treats fees paid in exchange for a service as if
they were income, or recoveries," Tyrie said.
RBS SEEN IN DEMAND
In a speech to financiers on Wednesday, Osborne said the
government had decided to start selling its 79 percent
shareholding after taking independent advice from Rothschild and
the Bank of England.
Analysts said there would be significant interest from
institutional investors willing to overlook ongoing issues
relating to past misconduct at RBS and uncertainties over
Britain's continued membership of the European Union.
The institutions, some of which are based in the United
States, see the bank as a play on Britain's economic recovery.
They are also attracted by RBS's modest valuation. The bank's
market value is just 0.8 times that of its assets, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
By comparison, state-backed Lloyds Banking Group,
in which the government has already sold almost half its stake,
trades at 1.3 times the value of its assets.
"I would say demand is high from large institutions in the
U.S., the UK and Europe. It's a very attractive risk/reward
payoff with potential excess capital down the road," Jefferies
analyst Joe Dickerson said.
Britain could make an initial sale of RBS shares in
September to avoid clashing with the full privatisation of
Lloyds next March, banking and political sources have said.
Chief Executive Ross McEwan has improved RBS's performance
since succeeding Stephen Hester in 2013, benefiting from an
improvement in Britain and Ireland's economies which has enabled
the bank to recover loans it had written off.
Rothschild said that by starting to sell its shares in RBS,
the government would increase liquidity in the stock, making it
more attractive to investors and sending a strong signal that
RBS is on the road to recovery.
($1 = 0.6452 pounds)
(Editing by Jane Merriman and Keith Weir)