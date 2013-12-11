By Aruna Viswanatha and Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON Dec 11 Royal Bank of Scotland Group
Plc will pay $100 million to resolve U.S. probes into
the bank's dealings with Sudan, Iran, and other sanctioned
countries, U.S. authorities said on Wednesday.
Between 2005 and 2009, the bank processed around $34 million
in wire transfers that violated sanctions against Sudan, Iran,
Cuba and Myanmar, the Treasury Department said, adding that $32
million of that amount came from Sudan.
The bank also instructed its employees to remove references
to the sanctioned locations from payment messages to U.S.
financial institutions so that they would be processed,
authorities said.
Regulators described one written policy at RBS, for example,
which instructed employees that any dollar-denominated payment
could not include: "1. The sanctioned country name. 2. Any name
designated on the Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC)
restricted list."
Members of the bank's management knew of the conduct, and
some, including its head of global banking for Asia, Middle East
and Africa, were fired in connection with the probe, authorities
said.
In a statement, the bank said it "acknowledges and deeply
regrets these failings." The bank also said it had initiated the
investigation, shared information with authorities, and has
committed almost 300 million pounds ($490 million) since 2010 to
improve its sanctions controls.
Criminal authorities at the U.S. Justice Department and the
District Attorney of New York have closed their related
investigations and will not bring charges, RBS said.
"This action demonstrates our continuing efforts to
aggressively enforce U.S. sanctions laws against Iran and other
sanctioned parties," Adam Szubin, who runs the Treasury
Department's OFAC unit, said in a statement.
The bank also entered into agreements with the U.S. Federal
Reserve and the New York State Department of Financial Services.
The Fed, which levied $50 million of the penalty, ordered
the bank to improve its sanctions compliance programs.
The New York bank regulator, which also levied a $50 million
penalty, said that some $523 million in transactions were routed
through New York correspondent banks involving Sudanese and
Iranian customers.
RBS instructed employees to list the name of the Iranian
financial institution rather than its identifying codes on wire
transfers, which prevented the bank's payment system from
automatically including references to Iran in the cover messages
sent to U.S. clearing banks, regulators said.
Several UK banks have entered into settlements in recent
years over continuing financial transactions with Iran despite
U.S. laws against them, and for removing information from
payments to get them processed in the United States.
Lloyds TSB Bank Plc became the first bank to settle,
forfeiting $350 million in 2009. Others to pay penalties include
Credit Suisse, Barclays, and ABN Amro, now
part of RBS.
Standard Chartered also agreed to pay a total of
$667 million in penalties last year to resolve allegations of
similar sanctions violations.
In that case the New York bank regulator moved before
federal counterparts and threatened to revoke the bank's state
banking license.