* Virgin Money would be interested in looking again -source
* RBS gets approached from 2 interested parties - BBC
* RBS could ask to keep business after Santander's shock
retreat
* EU now far more relaxed on state aid rules - chairman
* "Rainbow" business ring-fenced with separate management
By David Milliken and Steve Slater
TOKYO/LONDON, Oct 13 Royal Bank of Scotland
has attracted interest from Virgin Money and elsewhere
for the 316 branches it is having to sell after a deal with
Spain's Santander collapsed, and the bank could ask European
regulators if it can keep the business.
Virgin Money, the UK financial services firm that last year
bought Northern Rock, would be "very interested" in taking a
look at the portfolio of branches - which come with 1.8 million
customers - a person familiar with the matter said.
The source said Virgin Money is keen to grow further and
would take a close look, but whether it would pursue a deal
would depend on issues like integration prospects and price.
Virgin was interested in the branches, but missed out when
RBS agreed to sell them to Santander for 1.65 billion
pounds ($2.65 billion) more than two years ago.
Santander blamed delays in completion for its surprise
retreat late on Friday.
The BBC said RBS had received approaches from two
institutions interested in picking up whether Santander left
off. RBS declined to comment.
RBS Chairman Philip Hampton signalled the bank could ask the
European Union if it can keep the branches, saying regulators
have become more relaxed about state aid rules than when they
were set in 2009.
"What's changed since the original decision is the climate
around state aid," Hampton said in Tokyo. "The Commission has
been much, much more flexible. It used to be a pretty severe
regime but they are making different judgments."
He added: "Governments have to negotiate state aid. As it
happens, the UK retail banking market is more competitive now
than it has been for decades."
RBS was surprised by Santander's decision and said it is
considering its options.
"We had only one serious bidder (when it was sold). Others
took a look and decided it wasn't for them. We now have to look
at what Plan B might be," Hampton said.
RBS could have to accept a lower price, given depressed
valuations for British banks, or consider a flotation.
The business earmarked for sale has been ring-fenced and is
run under separate management, led by David Gillespie. Dubbed
"Rainbow", it made an operating profit of 186 million pounds in
the first six months of this year and RBS has said in the past
it could use the old Williams & Glyn's bank brand name.
RBS Chief Executive Stephen Hester said in a statement after
Friday's collapse that the branches were "a profitable part of
our business that we would rather not part with".
Britain's largest trade union, Unite, urged the government
to press the European Commission to lift its requirement for RBS
to sell the branches and other assets, warning of a fire sale
and mounting uncertainty among the 5,500 staff affected.
The British government said on Friday it remained determined
to increase competition in the British retail banking sector.
Hampton said in addition to the competitive landscape, RBS
could be more valuable to the government if it did not have to
sell branches at a knock-down price.
Hampton also cast doubt on Saturday on the official reason
given by Santander for withdrawing, that it was proving too
difficult to carve out the RBS branches from their parent
company, and that it was not prepared to wait longer.
Hampton, speaking to reporters in Tokyo where he was
attending events on the sidelines of an International Monetary
Fund meeting, raised the possibility that other factors might
have been at play.
"People have speculated that it's not an easy time in
general for banks to take on a lot of risk-weighted assets,"
Hampton said. "IT challenges always get overcome."
RBS, 83 percent owned by the British taxpayer, said it would
restart the sale process, which had been ordered by European
authorities as a cost for Britain's rescue of RBS in 2008.
Santander UK agreed to buy the branches in August 2010, but
technology and separation issues had pushed back the original
December 2011 completion date.
A report by consultancy Accenture estimated that the
transfer of retail customers would not be completed until 2014,
and the transfer of corporate customers would not be completed
until 2015, Santander said.
However, facing a tougher regulatory and economic
environment, Santander has also been shedding some assets, and
on Thursday it sold 2.5 billion euros ($3.24 billion) of loans
to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
But unlike some other Spanish banks, Santander does not have
a capital shortfall. The bank's core Tier 1 capital, a measure
of financial strength, was 10.1 percent at the end of the second
quarter by Basel criteria and 9.5 percent according to the
European Banking Authority.