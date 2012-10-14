By Matt Scuffham
LONDON Oct 15 Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland
are set to open lower on Monday following the shock
decision by Spain's Santander to pull out of a deal to
buy 316 branches from the part-nationalised British bank.
The collapse of the deal, late on Friday, was a major blow
to RBS, coming at a critical juncture in its recovery plan and
could push back the time frame for taxpayers to see a return on
the 45 billion pounds Britain pumped into the bank to keep it
afloat.
Although Richard Branson's Virgin Money has emerged as a
possible alternative bidder, RBS faces a tough task to clinch a
sale by a 2013 deadline and will likely have to lower the 1.65
billion pound ($2.65 billion) asking price.
U.S. private equity entrepreneur Christopher Flowers is also
interested in a potential bid, with the firm keen to expand its
small regional lender One Savings Bank, according to the
Financial Times on Monday.
RBS was ordered by European authorities to sell the
branches, which have 1.8 million customers, as a condition of
being bailed out by the government during the 2008 financial
crisis. It could now ask for the deadline to be extended or to
be allowed to keep the branches.
Sources told Reuters that RBS had received interest from
Virgin Money, which lost out to Santander in the original
auction, and others since Friday.
Another possible bidder is NBNK, the venture to buy UK
banking assets that was set up by former Lloyd's of London
insurance head Peter Levene and led by ex-Barclays executive
Gary Hoffman. However, NBNK is being wound up after losing out
to the Co-op in a battle to buy more than 600 branches from
Lloyds Banking Group and would need to reverse that
process.
Co-op's preoccupation with integrating the branches it
purchased from Lloyds makes it an unlikely bidder. Metro Bank
said on Sunday it was focused on organic growth, while Tesco
Bank said it had no interest in buying branch networks.
Sweden's Handelsbanken, which is expanding rapidly
in Britain, declined to say if it was interested in the branches
but stressed that its focus in the UK was on growing
organically.
RBS received a welcome boost last week when it successfully
completed the initial public offering of its insurance arm
Direct Line and later this month could exit a costly
government insurance scheme.
But those milestones risk being overshadowed because the
bank is expected to be next in line to be hit with a big fine
for the manipulation of Libor global interest rates.
Santander's retreat will save it some capital and avoid a
big increase in its British loan book and exposure at a time of
strain in its domestic market and scrutiny of its capital and
funding. Santander has been shedding assets and on Thursday sold
2.5 billion euros of loans to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
Shares of RBS closed on Friday at 270.9 pence, meaning UK
taxpayers are currently sitting on a loss of 21 billion pounds.