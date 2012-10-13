TOKYO Oct 13 Royal Bank of Scotland
Chairman Philip Hampton cast doubt on Saturday on the official
reason given by Santander for its surprising decision
on Friday to pull out of a 1.65 billion pound ($2.65 billion)
deal to buy 316 of the British bank's branches.
Spanish bank Santander has said that more than two years
after the deal was struck, it was proving too difficult to carve
out the RBS branches from their parent company, and that it was
not prepared to wait longer.
But Hampton, speaking to reporters in Tokyo where he was
attending events on the sidelines of an International Monetary
Fund meeting, raised the possibility that other factors might
have been at play.
"People have speculated that it's not an easy time in
general for banks to take on a lot of risk-weighted assets,"
Hampton said. "IT challenges always get overcome."
RBS, 83 percent owned by the British taxpayer, said it would
restart the sale process, which had been ordered by European
authorities as a cost for Britain's rescue of RBS in 2008.
But RBS may struggle to find a new buyer, and may have to
accept a lower price or consider a flotation.
"We had only one serious bidder. Others took a look and
decided it wasn't for them. We now have to look at what Plan B
might be," Hampton said.
Santander UK agreed to buy the branches and the business of
1.8 million customers in August 2010, but technology and
separation issues had pushed back the original December 2011
completion date.
A report by consultancy Accenture estimated that the
transfer of retail customers would not be completed until 2014,
and the transfer of corporate customers would not be completed
until 2015, Santander said.
However, facing a tougher regulatory and economic
environment, Santander has also been shedding some assets, and
on Thursday it sold 2.5 billion euros ($3.24 billion) of loans
to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
But unlike some other Spanish banks, Santander does not have
a capital shortfall. The bank's core Tier 1 capital, a measure
of financial strength, was 10.1 percent at the end of the second
quarter by Basel criteria and 9.5 percent according to the
European Banking Authority.
One possibility for RBS would be for the European Commission
to lift the requirement for RBS to sell the branches, which the
bank views as a profitable and desirable part of its business.
"What's changed since the original decision is the climate
around state aid," Hampton said. "The Commission has been much,
much more flexible. It used to be a pretty severe regime but
they are making different judgements."
Britain's largest trade union, Unite, called on the
government on Saturday to press the European Commission to lift
its requirement for Royal Bank of Scotland to sell branches and
other assets, warning of a fire sale and mounting uncertainty
among the 5,500 staff affected.
But the British government said on Friday that it remained
determined to increase competition in the British retail banking
sector.
Hampton said British banking was already more competitive
than it had been for decades - and RBS could be more valuable to
the government if it did not have to sell branches at a
knock-down price.