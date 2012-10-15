‘Wonder Woman’ Conquers the Domestic Box Office With Heroic $100.5 Million
LOS ANGELES, June 4, (Variety.com) - "Wonder Woman" is officially a box office hero.
LONDON Oct 15 Shares in Royal Bank of Scotland fell more than 3 percent at the open on Monday after Spanish peer Santander late on Friday pulled out of a deal to buy 316 branches from the UK lender.
At 0705 GMT, RBS shares were down 2 percent, while Santander was up 0.6 percent, outperforming a 0.3 percent higher STOXX Europe 600 Banking index.
LOS ANGELES, June 4, (Variety.com) - "Wonder Woman" is officially a box office hero.
* Says will cut taxes, legalise gay marriage (Adds Muscat comment, details)