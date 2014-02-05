BRIEF-BOK Financial Q1 earnings per share $1.35
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LONDON Feb 5 Part-nationalised Royal Bank of Scotland would "inevitably" move its headquarters from Edinburgh to London if Scotland votes for independence, Business Minister Vince Cable said on Wednesday.
"I think if you were managing RBS you would almost certainly want to be in a domicile where your bank is protected against the risk of collapse," Cable told a committee of lawmakers. "I think they already have a substantial amount of their management in London and I would have thought that inevitably they would become a London bank."
SAN FRANCISCO, April 26 Venture capital investments in financial services startups are showing a geographical split, with funding for so-called "fintech" companies in the United States cooling but soaring in Europe, according to a new report out Wednesday.