By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK, Sept 15 Royal Bank of Scotland Group
PLC has agreed to pay $129.6 million to resolve claims
by a U.S. regulator that it sold toxic mortgage-backed
securities to now-failed credit unions, according to a court
filing on Tuesday.
The National Credit Union Administration filed a federal
lawsuit in New York in 2013 on behalf of two defunct credit
unions, Southwest Corporate and Members United Corporate.
A spokesman for RBS did not immediately respond to a request
for comment outside regular business hours.
The NCUA, which regulates, charters and supervises federal
credit unions, has brought several lawsuits against various
banking defendants over securities sold to several credit unions
that failed during the financial crisis.
The agency previously recovered more than $1.7 billion from
several banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co, which
agreed to pay $1.4 billion in November 2013; Bank of America
Corp, Deutsche Bank AG ; Citigroup Inc ;
and HSBC Holdings Plc.
In the RBS case, the NCUA claimed the bank systematically
ignored underwriting guidelines for the securities, which were
rated triple-A at the time they were purchased by the credit
unions for a total of more than $300 million in 2006 and 2007.
The credit unions were placed into conservatorship in
September 2010, according to the lawsuit.
The case is National Credit Union Administration Board v.
RBS Securities Inc et al., U.S. District Court for the Southern
District of New York, No. 13-6726.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Additional reporting by Nate Raymond;
Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Tom Brown)