* Investors hurt in 2008 rights issue eye billions
* Unsuccessful summer talks tee up costly case in March
* Former boss Fred Goodwin may be called as defence witness
* RBS CEO says ready for court if "fair" deal not reached
By Andrew MacAskill and Sinead Cruise
LONDON, Aug 22 At an English country mansion
last month, lawyers for Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) sat
down with representatives of angry shareholders to broker an end
to what may end up being the costliest case in British legal
history.
The meeting at The Grove, an 18-century estate near London
that served as the secret World War Two HQ for Britain's biggest
railway company, was convened to persuade investors to drop
claims they were misled into stumping up 12 billion pounds ($16
billion) just a few months before the bank's bailout in 2008.
But the low-profile gathering came to nought, an outcome
that could have huge implications for Royal Bank of Scotland's
recovery as it risks adding up to 6 billion pounds to the
lender's litigation bill, lawyers said.
Once a small Scottish retail bank, RBS staged a meteoric
rise to global prominence over two decades with an aggressive
expansion that threatened to topple the UK financial system.
By early 2008, bad bets on toxic mortgage debt, increased
loan defaults and a highly leveraged takeover spree had left
RBS's balance sheet in desperate need of capital, and management
turned to investors for the ill-fated cash call.
More than 35,000 shareholders who took part, including some
of Britain's biggest institutional investors and public pension
funds, allege RBS deliberately concealed the extent of its
financial woes when it raised the money in April 2008.
The bank succumbed to a 45.5 billion pound bailout just six
months later in October and has since failed to post an annual
profit. The shares issued in the rights issue have lost
nine-tenths of their value, and the investors who bought them
now want to be compensated.
At the meeting at The Grove, RBS offered investors about 700
million pounds, according to two sources present, but the
claimants reckon they should get 4 billion pounds in damages,
plus another 2 billion in interest and legal fees.
"They are offering pennies when we are after pounds," said
one lawyer, who asked not to be named because the talks are
confidential. "We are never going to meet in the middle. So we
are now focused on pursuing the actions through the courts."
TOO FAR APART
The next pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Sept. 8 at the
High Court in London. Over the next few months lawyers on both
sides will learn who will be called as witnesses.
Former RBS Chief Executive Fred Goodwin, who has shouldered
the blame for the bank's rapid demise from national treasure to
national disgrace, is likely to be called, dealing another blow
to the lender's efforts to draw a line under its troubled past.
RBS, which is now 70 percent state owned, has always denied
any wrongdoing and said its former bosses did not act illegally.
"We continue to strongly defend these claims," the bank said
in a statement.
"We have always been clear that the bank is open to
exploring an out of court resolution to matters, consistent with
our legal obligations," RBS said.
The bank flew in commercial dispute resolution specialists
from the United States and New Zealand to mediate at The Grove,
one of the sources said, demonstrating the lender's desire to
avoid a lengthy stint in court.
"We all thought we were going to get a deal," said another
source at the talks. "The strategies are going to evolve over
the coming months, but I think the parties are too far apart to
get a deal."
Scheduled to begin in March, the case comes just as RBS is
preparing to settle a record U.S. fine for mis-selling mortgage
bonds before the crisis and shows how deeply the 2008 financial
crisis haunts what was once the world's biggest bank by assets.
The investor lawsuit says RBS made no mention in its
prospectus for the cash call that its capital levels had fallen
below the regulatory minimum; that the government had ordered
the bank to raise the cash, or that RBS was already using $11.9
billion of "secret" loans from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
INFORMATION TRAIL
The first part of the trial to establish if RBS must
compensate shareholders is scheduled to last six months. If it
loses, another case may decide how much it must pay and lengthy
appeals are expected, sources close to the matter said.
So far, RBS has been forced to disclose 25 million pieces of
information, including private emails and other messages sent by
senior executives at the time, to lawyers who are hoping to
prove that management deliberately hid evidence of the bank's
deteriorating health before shareholders were tapped for cash.
The initial stage of the trial is expected to generate
defence and prosecution fees of about 140 million pounds because
of the number of claimants and the complexity of the case,
according to four sources working on it.
If those estimates are correct, the case will become the
most expensive in British legal history, exceeding the almost
100 million pounds of costs incurred during the News Corporation
phone-hacking trial.
But some of the bank's shareholders say the U.S.-style
shareholder class action suit against RBS is counterproductive
and will just delay the point at which the bank can return
capital to shareholders by resuming dividend payments.
"Institutional investors suing themselves for the enrichment
of the lawyers is bananas but it is what it is," one
shareholder, who declined to be named, told Reuters. "It chips
away at the investment case, which is the return of surplus
capital."
"Analysts typically have a few billion for the Department of
Justice (settlement) but they've not had much in for the
shareholder litigation ... you could be thinking, what surplus
capital?" the investor said.
RBS CEO Ross McEwan has admitted he is worried about the
damage the case could inflict on the bank's battered reputation
but he has also said he could not agree to a settlement that was
unreasonable and is ready to fight if the case reaches court.
"We have to assess this from many angles. One of those is
the public reputation but the other one is for our shareholders
... we shouldn't be signing up for something that we don't think
is fair," he told reporters this month.
"It will be very public. But so be it."
