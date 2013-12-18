(Corrects to say entire shipping business will enter 'capital resolution group' not internal 'bad bank')

LONDON Dec 18 Royal Bank of Scotland is placing its entire shipping business inside its 'capital resolution group', which will house its internal 'bad bank', but doesn't plan to exit the shipping industry entirely, it said on Wednesday.

RBS, like other European banks, including state-backed rival Lloyds Banking Group, is keen to cut exposure to heavy industries like shipping.

"The whole shipping business is being placed in the capital resolution group. This doesn't mean we're exiting shipping. It's the best way of coherently managing the business to move it under one executive to reset the strategy," a spokeswoman said.

Last month, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters RBS was reviewing its shipping loan business and was expected to place billions of dollars from the portfolio in the part-nationalised group's new internal "bad bank".

