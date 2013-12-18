(Corrects to say entire shipping business will enter 'capital
resolution group' not internal 'bad bank')
LONDON Dec 18 Royal Bank of Scotland is
placing its entire shipping business inside its 'capital
resolution group', which will house its internal 'bad bank', but
doesn't plan to exit the shipping industry entirely, it said on
Wednesday.
RBS, like other European banks, including state-backed rival
Lloyds Banking Group, is keen to cut exposure to heavy
industries like shipping.
"The whole shipping business is being placed in the capital
resolution group. This doesn't mean we're exiting shipping. It's
the best way of coherently managing the business to move it
under one executive to reset the strategy," a spokeswoman said.
Last month, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters
RBS was reviewing its shipping loan business and was expected to
place billions of dollars from the portfolio in the
part-nationalised group's new internal "bad bank".
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)