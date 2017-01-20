TOKYO Jan 20 Japanese financial services firm
Orix Corp has agreed to buy $290 million worth of
shipping loans from Royal Bank of Scotland, sources with
direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Friday.
RBS, which is more than 70 percent state-owned, is still in
the throes of a restructuring, which includes asset sales, job
cuts and tackling multi-billion dollar charges to settle
litigation and pay regulatory fines for past misconduct.
Reuters reported last month the British bank was close to
selling at least $600 million worth of shipping loans to
financial institutions including Orix.
Most of the loans Orix is buying from RBS are of investment
grade and made to Greek borrowers, said the sources, who were
not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.
An Orix spokesman declined to comment. RBS officials were
not immediately reachable for comment.
RBS initially tried to sell its entire Greek shipping
business, which was valued at $3 billion at the time and held
talks with Orix. They could not reach an agreement.
European banks, major lenders to the shipping industry, have
been reducing exposure to the sector amid stricter banking rules
and a weak shipping market.
Orix sees the situation as presenting an opportunity to
cheaply buy loans made to healthy borrowers, sources said,
adding that the firm was already in similar talks with other
lenders to the shipping sector.
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Himani Sarkar)