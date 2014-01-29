* Government advisor says contacted by 1,000 firms
* Advisor says poor practices were systematic
* RBS has denied accusations
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Jan 29 State-backed Royal Bank of
Scotland used its turnaround division as a "debt
collection agency" and systematically sucked cash out of viable
small businesses, a UK government advisor told lawmakers on
Wednesday.
Lawrence Tomlinson, hired as an 'entrepreneur-in-residence'
inside Business Minister Vince Cable's department last April,
published a report in November accusing RBS of pushing small
firms into default so it could charge higher fees and seize
control of their assets.
He told parliament's Treasury Select Committee on Wednesday
that he had now been contacted by over 1,000 businesses and that
the majority of cases related to RBS and its Global
Restructuring Group (GRG) turnaround arm.
The accusation has been denied by RBS's Chief Executive Ross
McEwan.
Tomlinson told the lawmakers GRG had been used as a means of
enabling RBS, 82 percent-owned by the government, to cut back
its small business loan book to 38 billion pounds ($62.90
billion) from 55 billion in the four years after its bailout.
"What happened is GRG was turned into basically a debt
collection agency to deal with the non-core as described by the
board of RBS and agreed by UKFI (UK Financial Investments) in
around about February 2009," Tomlinson told lawmakers.
Tomlinson said RBS engineered viable businesses into default
in order to move them into GRG, enabling it to generate revenue
through higher fees and the purchase of devalued assets by its
property division, West Register.
"I am under no illusions as to how shocking these
revelations in the report are and I was truly shocked when I
came across them. I didn't believe them," he told lawmakers.
He said West Registry and GRG preyed on businesses with good
assets that they could recover their debt on.
"A typical business that West Register and GRG seems to like
is one that's got good assets that they can recover their debt
on. The asset values can be valued at whatever if you're the
bank valuing them for yourself," he said.
McEwan has said that he doesn't believe the bank conducted a
"systematic" effort to profit from its troubled business
customers.
Britain's financial regulator has launched a review of the
accusations and is assessing "whether any poor practices
identified are widespread and systematic". RBS, itself, has
asked law firm Clifford Chance to examine the accusations.