BRIEF-Catella issues new unsecured bond with a maturity of 5 years
* ISSUES NEW UNSECURED BOND WITH A MATURITY OF 5 YEARS AND FRAMEWORK OF SEK 750 MILLION
LONDON, June 1 Royal Bank of Scotland said it had completed the $7.3 billion sale of its aircraft leasing business to a consortium led by Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG).
The deal for RBS Aviation Capital, the world's fourth- largest aircraft lessor, was agreed in January.
State-backed RBS is selling non-core assets as it shrinks back to core UK retail and commercial banking, and the sale to SMFG marks its biggest disposal in the process.
* ISSUES NEW UNSECURED BOND WITH A MATURITY OF 5 YEARS AND FRAMEWORK OF SEK 750 MILLION
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, June 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned a National Long-Term Rating of 'A(idn)' to PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Jambi's (Bank Jambi, A(idn)/Stable) proposed senior unsecured medium-term notes III 2017 of up to IDR50 billion. The notes will have a maturity of up to three years and proceeds from the issue will be used to support the bank's business growth. 'A' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk re