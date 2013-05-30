May 30 Vince Cable, Britain's business
secretary, said in an interview with the Financial Times on
Thursday that the sell-off of the part-nationalised Royal Bank
of Scotland is "not in any sense urgent" and that
Treasury ministers and officials were acting hastily on the
issue.
Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron has said several
times this year that the bank, more than 80 percent-owned by the
government, should be returned to private ownership as soon as
possible.
Cable, a Liberal Democrat, also told the FT the government
should not give up its plans to spilt up RBS and Lloyds Banking
Group to bring back competition in the sector.
"There are strong views on that. I keep being told there are
big IT complexity problems ... But from a policy point of view,
it would be better if we had more competing institutions," the
paper quoted him as saying.
"You could sell it (RBS) off in bits and create more
competition. There is a point at which the two issues -
competition and ownership - do intersect," he told the FT.
Cable also expressed concerns that the RBS stake could be
sold off at a loss to taxpayers, the FT said.
He further said that there is a "possibility" of a
Competition Commission inquiry into the banking sector soon, the
report added.