LONDON Dec 3 Royal Bank of Scotland's
new boss admitted the state-backed bank had under-invested in
its systems for decades and apologised for an "unacceptable"
technology crash that affected more than 1 million customers on
Monday.
"For decades, RBS failed to invest properly in its systems,"
said Ross McEwan, who became chief executive in October. "I will
be outlining plans in the New Year for making RBS the bank that
our customers and the UK need it to be. This will include an
outline of where we intend to invest for the future."
RBS's systems crashed for three hours on Monday night,
leaving cash machines not working and customers unable to pay
for goods online or at stores. The bank said on Tuesday the
problem had been fixed.