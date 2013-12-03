* Cyber Monday systems crash hits more than 1 mln customers
* Three-hour problem hit ATMs, payments, online banking
* "RBS failed to invest properly in systems" -CEO
* RBS says all services working normally
By Steve Slater and Aashika Jain
LONDON, Dec 2 Royal Bank of Scotland has
neglected its technology for decades, the state-backed bank's
boss admitted on Tuesday after a system crash left more than 1
million customers unable to withdraw cash or pay for goods.
The problem for three hours on Monday, one of the busiest
online shopping days of the year, raised questions about the
resilience of RBS's technology, which analysts and banking
industry sources regard as outdated and made up of a complex
patchwork of systems after dozens of acquisitions.
"For decades, RBS failed to invest properly in its systems,"
Ross McEwan, who became chief executive in October, said.
"Last night's systems failure was unacceptable ... I'm sorry
for the inconvenience we caused our customers," he said, adding
he would outline plans in the New Year to improve the bank and
increase investment.
The latest crash could cost RBS millions of pounds in
compensation and follows a more serious crash in its payments
system last year that Britain's regulator is still
investigating.
The regulator has been scrutinising the resilience of all
banks' technology to address concerns that outdated systems and
a lack of investment could cause more crashes.
The technology glitch is another setback for the bank's
efforts to recover from the financial crisis when it had to be
rescued in a taxpayer-funded bailout. The government still owns
82 percent of RBS.
RBS's cash machines did not work from 1830-2130 GMT on
Monday and customers trying to pay for goods with debit cards at
supermarkets and petrol stations, buy goods online or use online
or mobile banking were also unable to complete transactions.
The bank said the problem had been fixed and it would
compensate anyone who had been left out of pocket as a result.
About 250,000 people an hour would typically use RBS's cash
machines on a Monday night, and tens of thousands more customers
would have used the other affected parts at its RBS, NatWest and
Ulster operations. RBS has 24 million customers in the UK.
Twitter lit up with customer complaints.
"RBS a joke of a bank. Card declined last night and almost
1,000 pounds vanished from balance this morning! What is going
on?" tweeted David MacLeod from Edinburgh, echoing widely-felt
frustration with the bank.
Some people tweeted on Tuesday they were still experiencing
problems and accounts were showing incorrect balances.
RUN OF PROBLEMS
Millions of RBS customers were affected in June 2012 by
problems with online banking and payments after a software
upgrade went wrong.
That cost the bank 175 million pounds ($286 million) in
compensation for customers and extra payments to staff after the
bank opened branches for longer in response. Stephen Hester,
chief executive at the time, waived his 2012 bonus following the
problem. Britain's financial watchdog is still investigating and
could fine the bank.
The latest crash occurred on so-called Cyber Monday, one of
the busiest days for online shopping before Christmas.
RBS said the problem was not related to volume, but gave no
details on what had caused the system crash.
McEwan has vowed to improve customer service and has said
technology in British banking lags behind Australia, where he
previously worked. He has pledged to spend 700 million pounds in
the next three years on UK branches, with much of that earmarked
for improving systems.
RBS's former CEO Fred Goodwin has been blamed for
under-investing in technology and for not building robust enough
systems following its takeover of NatWest in 2000.
Andy Haldane, director for financial stability at the Bank
of England, told lawmakers last year banks needed to transform
their IT because they had not invested enough during the boom
years. Haldane said 70-80 percent of big banks' IT spending was
on maintaining legacy systems rather than investing in
improvements.
"It appears to be another example of the lack of sufficient
investment in technology by a bank that is still hurting. They
are trying to do it on a shoestring, because they don't have any
extra money," said Ralph Silva at research firm SRN.
"They need to do more, they need to allocate a greater
portion of their spend to IT."