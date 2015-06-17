* RBS says some customers won't get payments until Saturday
* Lawmaker Tyrie says RBS response "looks unacceptable"
* Bank has suffered number of IT problems in recent years
* BoE says working with RBS to resolve problem
(Adds statement from RBS, lawmaker Tyrie, customer responses)
By Matt Scuffham and Steve Slater
LONDON, June 17 Royal Bank of Scotland
warned some customers will have to wait until Saturday to
receive payments after 600,000 transactions were hit by another
problem with its IT systems.
The state-backed British lender said the cause of the
problem had been identified and it was working to resolve missed
wages, benefits, bills and other payments for customers at its
RBS, NatWest, Coutts and Ulster Bank brands in Britain and
Ireland.
The bank, which has been hit by a number of technical
problems in recent years, advised concerned customers to contact
their branches or the bank's call centres and said no customers
would be left out of pocket.
"We have fixed the underlying issue, we apologise for the
inconvenience caused and we are working flat out to get these
payments updated for our customers no later than Saturday," it
said.
Conservative lawmaker Andrew Tyrie, chairman of parliament's
Treasury Select Committee, said that response looked
"unacceptable".
"Restoration of payments should be a top priority. It is
crucial for those in the greatest financial need and also those
who find it difficult to go to a branch," Tyrie said.
Tyrie said he would write to Ross McEwan, RBS's chief
executive, about the matter, as well as the head of Britain's
Prudential Regulation Authority and Financial Conduct Authority.
"These failures should concern both the conduct and
prudential regulators," he said.
The Bank of England said it was in contact with RBS and
would be working closely with the bank as it resolves the
problem.
RBS was fined 56 million pounds ($88 million) last year by
Britain's financial regulators for a system breakdown in 2012
that left 6.5 million customers unable to make or receive
payments for days.
The bank said it would invest an extra 750 million pounds in
the security and resilience of its IT systems by the end of 2015
to prevent a recurrence of its past problems.
The latest failure prompted an angry response from customers
on twitter.
"Can't get gas or electric as have no money, three kids. Not
good enough. Nothing but problems with this bank, going to
change," one customer complained.
Another said: "Once again no money due to major mess up. Tax
credits not paid into my account. No food, no electric, single
mum with three kids".
Some industry sources say RBS's systems are outdated and
made up of a complex patchwork of systems after dozens of
acquisitions.
Chief Administration Officer Simon McNamara was due to give
an update on the bank's IT strategy on Thursday.
($1 = 0.6360 pounds)
(Additional reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Simon
Jessop and Susan Fenton)