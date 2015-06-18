* Bank to invest 150 mln stg/year to improve resilience
* IT failure led to 600,000 transactions failing
* RBS IT chief says close to resolving issues
* IT chief says investment helped to tackle problem
LONDON, June 18 Royal Bank of Scotland
will invest around 150 million pounds ($239 million) a year to
improve the resilience of its computer systems, Chief
Administration Officer Simon McNamara said on Thursday.
The bank was hit by an IT failure on Wednesday which led to
600,000 customer transactions not being processed, resulting in
thousands of customers missing out on payments such as wages and
benefits.
The bank had said last year it would invest an extra 750
million pounds in the security and resilience of its IT systems
by the end of 2015 to prevent a recurrence of its past problems.
McNamara said that investment had left it better placed to
deal with failures but the incident this week had showed there
is more work to do.
"Technology will on occasion fail. If and when that occurs,
we need to ensure we can mask the impact on customers and
recover as quickly and effectively as possible. It is important
that it is handled well and competently," he said.
McNamara said the bank was very close to resolving the
payments that failed. It said yesterday some customers would
have to wait until Saturday to receive payments.
"We have a number of people who are working round the clock,
using the skills and tools we have acquired to resolve this
issue," he said.
RBS has been criticised by furious customers on social media
since the failure, which affected customers at each of each
brands, which also include NatWest, Ulster Bank and Coutts.
The bank was fined 56 million pounds ($88 million) last year
by Britain's financial regulators for a system breakdown in 2012
that left 6.5 million customers unable to make or receive
payments for days.
Some industry sources say RBS's systems are outdated and
made up of a complex patchwork of systems after dozens of
acquisitions.
McNamara said the investment already made had left the bank
better placed to deal with the latest failure. "It is not
feasible to have 100 percent faultless systems. We will have
issues. How we respond to those issues, how we minimise them and
how we fix them, is crucial," he said.
