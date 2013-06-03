By Owen Sanderson
LONDON, June 3 (IFR) - RBS is replacing up to USD1bn worth
of Tier 2 capital with new, fully compliant with Capital
Requirement Directive (CRD) IV, having launched a combined bond
sale and tender.
Joint bookrunners RBS, Citi, and Deutsche Bank are expected
to price a new 10 year dollar-denominated SEC-registered Tier 2
note in benchmark size as soon as today. The deal is expected to
be rated Ba2/BB+/BBB-. BAML, ING and RBC are joint leads no
books.
Meanwhile, RBS is also tendering for up to USD1bn equivalent
of various dollar, euro, Australian dollar and Deutschmark Tier
2 notes through dealer managers RBS, Deutsche, ING and
UniCredit.
This offer targets 11 securities, with prices ranging from
86.375 to 112.563 including a 3 point early tender premium. RBS
could also create capital if it concentrates its repurchasing
efforts on the notes trading below par. The offer closes June
14.
The capital benefit of the targetted notes is due to be
gradually phased out, making the bonds an inefficient part of
RBS's liability structure.
RBS said on May 22 that it had been told by the Prudential
Regulation Authority that it could meet its capital needs
through asset sales, retained earnings and restructuring.
This means it only needs to replace existing subordinated
securities with debt that meets new capital standards, rather
than add to its capital base by issuing new equity or CoCo style
instruments which get Pillar 2 capital treatment.
Barclays, for example, used a Tier 2 host for its CoCo issue
in early April.
The last Tier 2 was on Wednesday last week when Societe
Generale issued a 10 year Tier 2 bullet, a EUR1bn self-led issue
at 230bp. However, it was hit by a softer backdrop which saw the
iTraxx subordinated index 5bp wider to 198bp.