LONDON, Sept 16 A former Royal Bank of Scotland
foreign exchange trader is suing the state-backed bank
over his dismissal last year, adding to a growing list of fired
traders who claim they were treated unfairly.
Ian Drysdale - a senior FX trader who was suspended from RBS
in February 2014 and later dismissed, according to sources - has
filed a claim at a London employment tribunal against RBS for
unfair dismissal and breach of contract.
The Central London Employment Tribunal said in a filing the
hearing is scheduled to start on Sept. 28 and run for three
days.
Drysdale joins other foreign exchange and Libor traders to
file claims against former employers. Banks fired dozens of
staff in the wake of an investigation by U.S. and British
authorities into alleged market manipulation, when seven banks
were fined a combined $10 billion.
RBS declined to comment.
The hearing of former Citigroup FX trader Perry
Stimpson began at a London employment tribunal last week and is
due to end on Thursday. Stimpson claims he was unfairly
dismissed, saying the sharing of client information was
widespread and condoned by senior management at the time.
RBS, which is 73 percent owned by the British government,
has paid $1.3 billion to U.S. and British authorities for
failing to stop its traders rigging currency markets.
At the time of that settlement in May, RBS said it had
dismissed three employees and suspended another two in relation
to the FX scandal, and was continuing to review the conduct of
current and former employees in its FX business. RBS did not
name the employees in question.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Jon Boyle)