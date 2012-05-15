LONDON May 15 Britain may need to sell a stake in stake-backed RBS or Lloyds at a loss before attracting more investors to invest in later share offerings, Rothschild's joint head of equity advisory told a Treasury Committee.

"It is a good strategy to start a disposal programme with the first tranche at the lowest price. The loss is worth taking today because it is part of a programme," Young told a Treasury Committee on Tuesday.

Britain has held talks to sell part of its 82 percent stake in Royal Bank of Scotland to Abu Dhabi investors in a deal that could lose taxpayers billions of pounds although a sale is not imminent, sources told Reuters in March.

Young said an initial deal at a loss could help stimulate a sale of a second trance to a broader range of institutions at a higher price.

Young also said there were concerns among investors that RBS's senior management could be hounded out by media and public fury over pay rewards before completing the job of restoring the bank to health.